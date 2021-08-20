This Is How Reese Witherspoon Hilariously Mocked Laura Dern For Not Answering Phone Calls

Legally Blonde Reese Witherspoon put her pal Laura Dern on blast after she failed to answer her FaceTime call. The Big Little Lies co-stars Witherspoon and Dern are known for their strong bond and friendship, and their recent hilarious interaction proves just how close they are. Giving a sneak peek into their comical friendship, the actors did not miss any opportunity to shade the other over a missed FaceTime call.

Reese Witherspoon: Is anyone there?

The 45-year-old actor took to her Instagram handle to share a hilarious picture of herself making a comical face. The mocking expressions were a result of Dern's unavailability to attend Witherspoon's FaceTime call. Sharing the screenshot of the failed call, the actor captioned the post writing, 'Dern? You there?'.

Witherspoon and Dern's banter intensifies

The post quickly went viral and when Laura Dern came across the post, she had an equally hilarious response for Witherspoon. The Jurassic Park actor took to her Instagram to reply to her friend's share with a video of her exasperatedly asking 'What?'. Dern simply tagged Witherspoon in the captions.

However, Reese Witherspoon seemed to have held the grudge for a longer time than Dern thought. The latter again took to her Instagram story to share a screenshot of her being surprised after Witherspoon fails to answer her FaceTime request. The banter did not stop there as Witherspoon took to her Instagram story to narrate her ordeal. In the video, she said, 'Do you have a friend who doesn't answer your phone calls but is clearly on her phone because it looks delivered. And also you know she's on Instagram because she posted. I have a friend like that too''. She went on to tag her pal Laura Dern on the story.

Netizens could not help but laugh along with the playful banter between two of the biggest actors of Hollywood on social media. Celebrities like Selma Blair, Isla Fisher and more dropped laughing emojis in the post's comments section.

On the work front, the actor appeared in HBO's Big Little Lies in February 2017. The show also featured actors like Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Alexander Skarsgård and Adam Scott.

IMAGE- NERDIST TWITTER