'This Is Paris' Documentary Screens At Tribeca Film Festival 2021 On Its Closing Night

After its premiere on September 14, 2020, on YouTube, the much-talked-about Paris Hilton's documentary was screened on the closing night of the Tribeca Film Festival 2021 yesterday. Titled This Is Paris, the documentary of the American socialite and DJ was chosen to screen at the Tribeca Film Festival last year, but the plan was stalled owing to the pandemic, revealed Paris herself on Instagram. On Sunday, the 40-year-old media personality took to her Instagram handle to share the trailer of This Is Paris and expressed being "honoured" as her documentary made it to the big screen of the prestigious film festival this year around.

🎥 I’m so honored to be showing my #ThisIsParis documentary directed by Alexandra Dean on closing night of @Tribeca Film Festival. 🌟🤩🌟 It was chosen as a selection last year but we couldn’t have the screening because of Covid. I’m so excited to see it again on a big screen. 🥰 pic.twitter.com/gkI0DPcIbJ — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) June 20, 2021

This Is Paris at the Tribeca Film Festival was screened on June 20

Paris Hilton is extremely "proud" of her documentary, which released last year, as it led her on the "journey of growth and healing". Now, This Is Paris has made it to the limelight again after it was screened on the closing day of the Tribeca Film Festival 2021, i.e. June 20. Ahead of its screening at the Tribeca Film Center in New York, United States, Paris shared her excitement with fans about the same in a heartfelt note on social media. Yesterday, along with sharing the This Is Paris trailer on Instagram, she wrote:

I am so proud of this film and all of the ways it has led me on my own journey of growth and healing. I’m so honoured to be showing my #ThisIsParis documentary directed by @AlexDeanDirector on the closing night of the @Tribeca Film Festival. It was chosen as a selection last year but we couldn’t have the screening because of Covid. I’m so excited to see it again on a big screen. Thank you to the millions of people who’ve watched my documentary on @YouTube and for all the letters and messages I’ve received about how it inspired you or you felt a connection to my story. Being honest and opening up about my trauma and my past wasn’t easy, but it was the best decision I ever made. I know Teen Paris would be so proud of the woman I am today. #TribecaFilmFestival #Proud #ThisIsParis

