This SpongeBob SquarePants Character Is Getting A Spin-off Movie And Fans Are Surprised

SpongeBob SquarePants has been a fan favourite show for the longest time. The show has had many side characters over its years of runtime. Sandy Cheeks, the beloved squirrel from SpongeBob SquarePants, is one such character who is now getting her own spin-off movie. The movie is being described as a hybrid feature that will put the animated character in a live-action setting. Nickelodeon will be producing the untitled movie, directed by Liza Johnson.

Sandy Cheeks is a recurring character in the animated series along with SpongeBob and Patrick Star. While a Sandy Cheeks movie announcement came as a surprise for many, fans accepted it with open arms on social media. The movie is currently in the works and is set to release on an undisclosed streaming service latest by next year. Rumours suggest that the movie could be on Netflix, which debuted The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run last year.

Sandy Cheeks the Squirrel

Sandra 'Sandy' Cheeks was designed by SpongeBob SquarePants creator Stephen Hillenburg, who made multiple fan-favourite characters for the show. Hillenburg, who was also a marine biologist, loved the character and designed her in a way that both kids and adults like her tacky attitude. She is one of the 10 main characters in the SpongeBob franchise, a close friend to SpongeBob. The character who made her TV debut in May 1999 in the episode Tea at the Treedome, is voiced by Carolyn Lawrence.

Sandy, who is known for her passion for karate, hails from Texas. Her love for music and rodeos also made her character well-rounded. A thrill-seeking scientist and inventor who wears an atmospheric diving suit while living underwater in Bikini Bottom, her hyperactive behaviour always caught the viewer’s attention. Sandy along with her fellow Gal Pals Karen, Pearl, and Mrs Puff had some of the funniest scenes in the show.

'The Patrick Star Show' set to release in July

Nickelodeon had earlier surprised fans when they announced that Patrick Star, SpongeBob's BFF/neighbour is all set to get a spin-off series called The Patrick Star Show. The show has now been in the works for some time and is expected to premiere in July 2021. The series will reportedly be on Patrick, his life, and family, which will also have him hosting a talk show in the series. However, Nickelodeon is yet to clarify if other SpongeBob characters will be featuring in the new show. Currently, the voice cast features a list of new names yet to be introduced to SpongeBob's underwater universe.

The Patrick Star Show will mark the second spin-off series based on the original series titled Kamp Koral, aired earlier this year which revolved around a young SpongeBob as he spends his time in a summer camp. Naturally, the Sandy Cheeks movie will be the third SpongeBob SquarePants' spin-off. SpongeBob has had movies on his own in the past. The first two SpongeBob movies were huge hits that grossed nearly $500 million worldwide.

Image source: SpongeBob SquarePants Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.