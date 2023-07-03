Before Henry Cavill, This Actor Auditioned For The Role Of Geralt Of Rivia In The Witcher

The Witcher is a fantasy drama series that has been a fans favourite ever since it first premiered on OTT on December 20, 2019. The show revolved around the life of Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster hunter who struggled to find his place among the wicked. Recently, an actor from the show came forward and revealed that he had auditioned for the role of Geralt but lost it to Henry Cavill.

3 things you need to know

Henry Cavill portrays the role of Geralt of Rivia.

The Witcher Season 3 Volume 2 will premiere on July 27, 2023.

Henry Cavill will bid farewell to the show and a new actor will play his role from the fourth season.

Which cast member auditioned for Geralt?

Eamon Farren, who plays the role of Nilfgaardian commander Cahir Mawr Dyffryn, had auditioned for the role of Geralt. However, the makers chose Henry Cavill as a better suitor for the role. During the MCM London Comic Con, the actor, "I auditioned for Geralt's role to start with. And I didn't get that, which was shocking to me."

(Eamon Farren plays the role of Cahir in The Witcher. | Image: Twitter)

Nevertheless, Eamon went ahead and auditioned for the role of Cahir Mawr and successfully bagged the role. Talking about his character in the show, the Australian actor said, "I made my way to this other character that was like a mercenary sort of fighter-killer guy." The actor explained that this show has been a wild ride for him despite him not getting the role of Geralt of Rivia.

Who will play Geralt of Rivia after Henry Cavill?

If reports are to be believed, Henry Cavill decided to bid farewell to the series due to some creative differences with the makers. Reportedly, the creative directors were deviating from the original plot given in the novel, following which the Superman actor decided to quit the show. Now, Liam Hemsworth will step into his shoes and play the role of Geralt from the fourth season onwards.