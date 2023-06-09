The Witcher Season 3 Trailer Out, Henry Cavill Returns For Last Stint On Series

The makers of The Witcher released the trailer of its third season on Friday (June 9). Volume 1 of five episodes will be available worldwide on June 29. Volume 2 will follow on July 27. The show stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg and Freya Allen as Ciri. Season 3 will also see the return of Joey Batey, Mimi Ndiweni, Eamon Farren, MyAnna Buring, Wilson Mbomio, and Tom Canton.

The trailer shows Geralt on a quest to keep Ciri safe from monsters, kings, magicians, and anybody else trying to kidnap her. Geralt and Yennefer are also reunited on their journey to Aretuza, the magical school for young girls. In the previous season, Yen gave up her life to defend Ciri from Voleth Meir, a formidable demon.

Chaos is coming 💥 The Witcher Season 3 begins on the 29th of June 🐺⚔️ #thewitcher pic.twitter.com/L7w15eOoyM — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) June 8, 2023

More about The Witcher series

(The Witcher season 3 will be Henry Cavill's last project as Geralt of Rivia | Image: Netflix)

Since the first season launched in 2019, The Witcher universe has continued to grow. An animated movie, a live-action prequel series starring Michelle Yeoh, a second season, and now a third season has already been introduced. Liam Hemsworth will take over as lead of the series in season 4 and the franchise shows no signs of slowing down. The show has already been renewed for a fifth season.

“My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4,” Cavill said on his exit. The Witcher is based on the tales and books written by Andrzej Sapkowski. Lauren Schmidt Hissrich has created and produced the show with Sean Daniel Company and Platige Image.