'Thor 4': Christian Bale Reveals He Was Nervous About Playing Villain Gorr For THIS Reason

Thor: Love and Thunder opened up to a thunderous response at the box office, with fans excited to witness Chris Hemsworth and Christian Bale's face-off in the Marvel flick. Bale's antagonist Gorr the God Butcher has been one of the biggest highlights of Thor 4, with both critics and audiences swooning over his impeccable avatar.

In a recent interview, Christian Bale said he was very sceptical about accepting the role when director Taika Waiti came up with the offer. Revealing the hilarious reason behind it, Bale said it had a lot to do with Gorr's G-string. Bale said he had a brief look at the character, and wondered how no one would want to see him with a 'G-string on'.

Christian Bale reveals he was nervous about playing Gorr in Thor 4

In a conversation with The Wrap, Bale mentioned that his character's revealing attire and muscular appearance made him contemplate accepting the role. "I did have a look briefly and said, 'He's got a G-string on. Nobody wants to see me like that," he said and added, "He was also crazy musclebound in the comics. And I was in the middle of making another film where I was really quite skinny. I said, 'Dude, nobody wants to see me in a G-string'."

Bale continued, "And there’s no point in working out at all because you can’t compete with Chris." However, Bale and Taika Waiti later settled on a different version of the character, which looked far away from the comic book version, but was still 'just as complex and scary'.

More about Thor: Love and Thunder

The film saw Chris Hemsworth's eponymous superhero locking horns with God Butcher aka Gorr, who's dubbed as the 'most powerful' villain. Apart from Hemsworth and Bale, the film also starred Tessa Thompson, Taika Watiti, Natalie Portman, Jaimie Alexander and Russell Crowe among others. Joining them briefly were Guardians of the Galaxy stars Chris Pratt, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista and more.

According to reports, Thor: Love and Thunder has minted about $302 million worldwide, becoming the tenth-highest-grossing film of 2022. The film also marks Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi's second collaboration after the 2017 Thor: Ragnarok.

