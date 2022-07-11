Thor: Love And Thunder Box Office Collection Day 4: Chris-starrer Witnesses Steady Growth

The most-awaited superhero film Thor: Love And Thunder recently hit the theatres and fans are on cloud nine as they could witness Chris Hemsworth reprise his role as God of Thunder. As it is among the most-awaited films of the year, fans are rushing to theatres to watch the movie.

The film marked the fourth instalment in the Thor series and as the movie is running successfully in theatres, let’s take a look at how it is performing at the box office on the fourth day of its release.

Thor: Love And Thunder Box Office Collection Day 4

As per the reports of Sacnilk, Chris Hemsworth's iconic superhero film Thor: Love And Thunder is currently garnering excellent reviews at the box office while minting a whopping amount. On the fourth day of its release, the movie is expected to garner Rs 18 Crore while making it a total of Rs 64.85 Cr. Thor: Love And Thunder had an overall 31.64% English Occupancy, 25.41% Hindi Occupancy, 21.69% Tamil Occupancy, and 16.80% Telugu Occupancy on the fourth day.

More about Thor: Love and Thunder

The recently released film saw the Asgardian god getting back in shape after the events of Avengers: Endgame as he encounters some new supervillains. Moreover, it witnessed Chris Hemsworth playing the titular superhero Thor Odinson as he puts the greatest team together to fight against the God Butcher aka Gorr who is shown as the 'most powerful' villain. Apart from Chris Hemsworth, other notable actors in the film include Tessa Thompson, Taika Watiti, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, and many others.

The rumours about Thor: Love and Thunder being Chris Hemsworth's final MCU role as the God of Thunder recently became the talk of the town. He recently opened up about the rumours about mentioned that although it was 'wild and fun' on the sets of the film, the film 'might be' his last MCU film according to the reports by Wired.

Image: Instagram/@chrishemsworth