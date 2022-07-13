Thor: Love And Thunder Box Office Collection, Day 6: Chris Hemsworth's Film Sees Minor Dip

Marvel fans were all excited to witness Chris Hemsworth's comeback as the God of Thunder in Thor: Love and Thunder. The superhero film made its way to the theatres on 7 July 2022. The MCU project is one of the most anticipated films of the year and witnessed Hemsworth's Thor pitted against vengeful Gorr: The God Butcher, who is referred to as the 'most powerful' villain. Moreover, the movie also saw Hemsworth locking horns with some new powerful super villains.

Ever since the Chris Hemsworth starrer released in theatres it has managed to create a massive buzz among movie buffs. Let's see if the craze and the hype around the film are reflected in its box office collections or not.

Thor: Love and Thunder Box office collection day 6

As per the reports of Sacnilk, Thor: Love And Thunder is doing good business at the box office. It managed to earn roughly around ₹ 70.22 Cr India net for the first five days of its theatrical run. As far as the day 6 box office collections are concerned, the early estimates suggest that the MCU film minted 4.50 Cr India net for all languages. This makes the total collection of the film stand at ₹ 74.72 Cr. Reportedly, the movie had an overall 22.37% English Occupancy, 9.54% Hindi Occupancy, 9.65% Tamil Occupancy, and 11.80% Telugu Occupancy on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

More about Thor: Love and Thunder

The film is the fourth instalment in the Thor universe after Thor, Thor: The Dark World, and Thor: Ragnarok. It saw Chris Hemsworth playing the titular superhero Thor Odinson as he puts the greatest team together to fight against the God Butcher aka Gorr. Moreover, it also witnessed the Asgardian god getting back in shape after the events of Avengers: Endgame as he encounters some new supervillains. Thor: Love and Thunder also star Tessa Thompson, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, and Sean Gunn, among others.

Image: Instagram/@marvel_india