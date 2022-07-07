Thor 4: Here's Why Chris Hemsworth's Film Has Sparked Ajay Devgn-related Meme Fest Online

The most awaited superhero film Thor: Love And Thunder recently hit the theatres and fans are on cloud nine as they could witness Chris Hemsworth reprise his role as God of Thunder.

The film marked the fourth instalment in the Thor series and also saw many actors reprise their roles. Apart from Hemsworth, Natalie Portman returned as Jane Foster, Tessa Thompson reprised her Valkyrie and Taika Watiti played Corg.

While fans are going to the theatres to watch the film, a connection between Thor and Bollywood star Ajay Devgn also brought up many memes on social media.

In one of the scenes from the film's teaser, Chris Hemsworth was seen balancing himself between two mountains while he split his legs at a 180 degrees angle. Chris Hemsworth's stunt reminded Bollywood movie buffs of Ajay Devgn's scene from his 1991 film Phool Aur Kaante, in which he balanced on two bikes. Soon after the teaser was unveiled on social media, many fans created funny memes and shared them on the microblogging site Twitter. Ajay Devgn also responded to one of the memes himself.

Here is the Twitter meme fest on Ajay Devgn and Chris Hemsworth's Thor.

Netizens find Ajay Devgn's connection with Thor 4

The social media platform Twitter is filled with fans reacting to Chris Hemsworth's Thor: Love And Thunder. However, there is also a meme fest that is going viral on social media. Many fans related Chris Hemsworth's stunt to that of Ajay Devgn from Phool Aur Kaante. A fan jokes about Thor being an Ajay Devgn fan and wrote, "Thor turned out to be an Ajay Devgn fan lmao."

Another one claimed that Thor had copied Ajay Devgn and also quipped that Chris Hemsworth's image is of 1080 pixels. Another fan also found a picture of Ajay Devgn holding a hammer and made a collage with Thor lifting his Mjolnir.

Ajay Devgn also reacted to one of the memes in which a Samosa could be seen balancing on two cups of tea. The Twitter user penned, "Enjoying Ajay Devgan Samosa," to which Ajay Devgn replied, "This stunt is safe enough for everyone to try at home." Take a look.

This stunt is safe enough for everyone to try at home ;) https://t.co/mPpcebb3uT — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) July 6, 2022

Image: Twitter/@Newlevi4