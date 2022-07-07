Last Updated:

'Thor: Love And Thunder' Twitter Review: Fans Call Chris Hemsworth-starrer 'a Fun Watch'

Chris Hemsworth's Thor: Love and Thunder hit the theatres on 7 July 2022. As soon as fans watched the film they took to Twitter to express their thoughts.

Sneha Biswas
Thor

Image: Instagram/@marvel_india


Marvel Studios is all set to take fans on a thrilling adventurous ride with its latest superhero actioner Thor: Love And Thunder. The MCU flick is one of the most anticipated superhero films of the year as it will mark the return of Chris Hemsworth as the God of Thunder. The film, which serves as a  sequel to 2017's Thor: Ragnarok, will witness Hemsworth's superhero locking horns with vengeful Gorr: The God Butcher.

The highly talked-about film made its way to the theatres on 7 July 2022. As soon as fans watched the movie, they took to their Twitter handles to express their thoughts and opinion on the same.

Thor: Love and Thunder Twitter review

Going as per the early reviews of netizens, Thor: Love and Thunder opened to a positive response from the movie buffs with many calling it an 'entertaining film' with 'thunder and superpower'. Many even lauded the stellar cast's performance, while others found the film 'hilarious' as well as 'emotional' in certain areas.

One of the users wrote, "88. Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) ★★★½ #ThorLoveAndThunder still have much energy to give you a goofy yet exuberant film with Taika Watiti’s signature. But, the first hour is bumpy and jumpy. This is actually an entertaining rom-com film with thunder and superpower."

Take a look at fans' reactions to Thor: Love and Thunder below

 

 

 

 

 

 

More about Thor: Love and Thunder

The recently released film saw the Asgardian god getting back in shape after the events of Avengers: Endgame as he encounters some new supervillains. Moreover, it witnessed Chris Hemsworth playing the titular superhero Thor Odinson as he puts the greatest team together to fight against the God Butcher aka Gorr who is shown as the 'most powerful' villain. Apart from Chris Hemsworth, other notable actors in the film include Tessa Thompson, Taika Watiti, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, and many others.

