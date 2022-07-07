'Thor: Love And Thunder' Twitter Review: Fans Call Chris Hemsworth-starrer 'a Fun Watch'

Marvel Studios is all set to take fans on a thrilling adventurous ride with its latest superhero actioner Thor: Love And Thunder. The MCU flick is one of the most anticipated superhero films of the year as it will mark the return of Chris Hemsworth as the God of Thunder. The film, which serves as a sequel to 2017's Thor: Ragnarok, will witness Hemsworth's superhero locking horns with vengeful Gorr: The God Butcher.

The highly talked-about film made its way to the theatres on 7 July 2022. As soon as fans watched the movie, they took to their Twitter handles to express their thoughts and opinion on the same.

Thor: Love and Thunder Twitter review

Going as per the early reviews of netizens, Thor: Love and Thunder opened to a positive response from the movie buffs with many calling it an 'entertaining film' with 'thunder and superpower'. Many even lauded the stellar cast's performance, while others found the film 'hilarious' as well as 'emotional' in certain areas.

One of the users wrote, "88. Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) ★★★½ #ThorLoveAndThunder still have much energy to give you a goofy yet exuberant film with Taika Watiti’s signature. But, the first hour is bumpy and jumpy. This is actually an entertaining rom-com film with thunder and superpower."

Take a look at fans' reactions to Thor: Love and Thunder below

#ThorLoveAndThunder is a cosmic rock opera that more than lives up to its name. Big, bold, and surprisingly emotional with some great performances from Hemsworth and Portman. Needed more Valkyrie though. pic.twitter.com/y49Ewocajj — Collier “CJ” Jennings 🔜 SDCC (@CJWritesThings) July 7, 2022

YALL. #ThorLoveAndThunder was so, and I cannot stress this enough, freakin goooood 🌩⚡️🔨 — Emma Kazian 🖤 (@emma_feodora11) July 7, 2022

#ThorLoveAndThunder is the most hilarious film I've watched in years. I laughed at every single line! Honestly, if you just wanna have a great laugh watch this!! If you know any teenagers, take them to see this movie with you. pic.twitter.com/gw6LyMHx5a — Enma (@martinezcorno) July 7, 2022

So yeah, I guess I'll join the "it's good!" crowd on this one. Yes, there's issues (really overstuffed in the first half), but I had a blast with it. Surprisingly really emotional and even a bit bittersweet at times. Gorr is great. Overall, a very fun watch! #ThorLoveAndThunder https://t.co/TfLlv4rWjE — Shaurya Chawla (@_ShauryaChawla) July 7, 2022

New Thor movie was fun, the people at my movie theater were cackling like crazy. I really liked Ragnarok more, but it's basically my favorite MCU movie so I'm biased.

Still, I have to say definitely go watch #ThorLoveAndThunder

It's a good time for everyone! — Danny Gold (@dannygoldyt) July 7, 2022

88. Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) ★★★½#ThorLoveAndThunder still have much energy to gives you a goofy yet exuberant film with Taika Watiti’s signature. But, the first one hour is bumpy and jumpy. This is actually an entertaining romcom film with thunder and superpower. pic.twitter.com/BZLtzcti6I — Muhammad Qodarul Fittron (@arulfittron) July 7, 2022

More about Thor: Love and Thunder

The recently released film saw the Asgardian god getting back in shape after the events of Avengers: Endgame as he encounters some new supervillains. Moreover, it witnessed Chris Hemsworth playing the titular superhero Thor Odinson as he puts the greatest team together to fight against the God Butcher aka Gorr who is shown as the 'most powerful' villain. Apart from Chris Hemsworth, other notable actors in the film include Tessa Thompson, Taika Watiti, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, and many others.