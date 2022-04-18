Marvel has finally dropped the highly anticipated teaser of Thor: Love and Thunder, the fourth film of the franchise in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Returning to their roles are Chris Hemsworth in the titular role of the Asgardian god of thunder, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie and notably, Natalie Portman--who was last seen in MCU in Thor: The Dark World--as Jane Foster. Chris Hemsworth headlined Thor: Love and Thunder is reportedly set to release on July 8, 2022, in the US.

Interestingly, the film will also see the return of the notorious Guardians of the Galaxy gang as seen in the official teaser. Directed by Taika Waititi, the official teaser shared a deeper insight into the little-known plot of Thor 4. From Thor embarking on a journey to self-exploring with the star lord and his gang to Jane Foster taking the mantle from his to protect the realm, check out the exciting teaser of Thor: Love and Thunder.

Thor: Love and Thunder teaser

After the events of Avengers: Endgame, the god of thunder, who was left with the Guardians of the Galaxy squad, decided to embark on the self-exploring journey to 'figure out' who he really is. Reflecting the energetic beats of Guns N' Roses' Sweet Child O' Mine playing in the background, Thor takes destiny into his own hands and retires from fighting.

Star-lord Peter Quill, played by Chris Pratt, is briefly seen guiding the god of thunder to find a way. On the other hand, fans get a glimpse into Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie along with Guardians of the Galaxy's Groot, Nebula, Drax the Destroyer and Mantis.

However, the best was saved for the last as Marvel fanatics finally got a detailed look at the powerful return of Jane Foster who has not become worthy of Thor's hammer Mjolnir. Check out the Thor: Love and Thunder teaser below.

Image: Instagram/@marvel