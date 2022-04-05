Chris Hemsworth Kickstarts 'Thor: Love And Thunder' Promotions With Taika Watiti & Tessa

While Marvel Studios is bringing some new superheroes to its Marvel Cinematic Universe, it is also all set to take the audience back to one of the first six Avengers, Thor. The upcoming film Thor: Love And Thunder will mark the fourth instalment in the film series starring Chris Hemsworth as the Lord of Thunder. The movie is scheduled to release in July and its cast has already begun promoting it. While fans are extremely excited to watch where would Thor's fate take him in the new film, Chris Hemsworth recently shared a behind-the-scenes picture from the film's promotions.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Chris Hemsworth shared a behind the scenes picture from the movie's promotions, featuring Taika Watiti and Tessa Thompson. The photo saw the three of them sitting on chairs while making some hand gestures to pose to the camera. Sharing the photo, Hemsworth wrote, "Some long lead press for Thor Love And Thunder with these two wonderful humans. A day full of wackiness and hilarity. Get ready folks this film's gonna be wild!!"

Fans' excitement for the movie is already skyrocketing as they cannot wait to watch Thor after over three years. Hemsworth's Extraction co-star Rudhraksh Jaiswal reacted to the photo and wrote, "So so so excited!!" The microblogging website Twitter is seeing a plethora of reactions from fans ever since Chris Hemsworth dropped the picture. Seeing their hand gestures, fans are also speculating that the film's trailer will be released on April 11, 2022. However, no official announcement has been made yet.

More about Thor: Love And Thunder

Thor: Love And Thunder is expected to see the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame as Thor makes Valkyrie in charge of New Asgard, which was earlier a town named Tonsberg in Norway and stars Hemsworth, Taika Watiti and Tessa Thompson. The film's plot is still under wraps as its makers have not revealed anything yet apart from confirming that the film is going to blow viewers' minds. It will see Natalie Portman reprising her role as Jane Foster after the 2013 film Thor: The Dark World. It will also see the Guardians of the Galaxy stars including Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Dave Bautista and Sean Gunn playing their respective roles. It will also mark the debut of Christian Bale and Russell Crowe to the MCU. The film is scheduled to release on July 8, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@chrishemsworth