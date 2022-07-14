‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ Box Office: Chris Hemsworth Film's Day 7 Collection Sees Big Drop

Thor: Love and Thunder is garnering tremendous love and appreciation from fans ever since its release on July 7. The film marked Chris Hemsworth's comeback as the God of Thunder and saw him pitted against vengeful Gorr: The God Butcher, who is shown as the 'most powerful' villain. Moreover, it also witnessed the Asgardian god getting back in shape after the events of Avengers: Endgame as he encounters some new supervillains.

Thor's fourth instalment only managed to attract the masses to the theatres but it has also minted some whopping figures at the box office. The film managed to hold strong for the first week of its theatrical run. However, after each passing day, the Thor fever seems to be fading away as the MCU film recorded a downward trend this week.

Thor: Love and Thunder box office collection day 7

As per the reports of Sacnilk, Thor: Love and Thunder managed to mint some impressive figures for the first six days of its theatrical run. Reportedly, the film earned a total of ₹ 74.81 Cr in India. As far as the day 7 collections are concerned, the early estimates suggest that the Chris Hemsworth starrer collected around 3.80 Cr India net for all languages. This makes the total collection of the film stand at ₹ 78.61 Cr.

Thor: Love And Thunder recorded a bigger than usual drop on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. It had an overall 19.91% English Occupancy, 8.20% Hindi Occupancy, 9.66% Tamil Occupancy and 11.67% Telugu Occupancy on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

More about Thor: Love and Thunder

The MCU film is one of the most anticipated superhero films of the year as it marked the fourth instalment in the Thor series and also saw many actors reprise their roles. Apart from Chris Hemsworth, the film also stars Tessa Thompson, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, and Sean Gunn, among many others.

