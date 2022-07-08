'Thor: Love And Thunder' Day 1 Box Office: Chris Hemsworth Starrer Off To A Good Start

Chris Hemsworth's iconic superhero character 'Thor' has managed to win the hearts of the audience from the very first instalment of the franchise that was released in 2011. The much-loved actor yet again returned as the God of Thunder in his latest film Thor: Love and Thunder.

The MCU film is one of the most anticipated superhero films of the year and witnessed Hemsworth's Thor pitted against vengeful Gorr: The God Butcher, who is shown as the 'most powerful' villain. The movie made its way to the theatres on 7 July 2022. Here is how the film is performing at the box office.

Thor: Love and Thunder Day 1 box office collection

As per the reports of Sacnilk, the craze and the hype around Chris Hemsworth's latest action superhero film is reflected in its box office collections as the film opened to a terrific response from fans. Reportedly, the early estimates suggest that Thor: Love and Thunder minted around 19 Cr India net on its first day for all languages. The English version collected around 13 Cr gross, whereas, the Hindi version is expected to collect around 7 Cr gross. Thor: Love And Thunder had an overall 28.28% English Occupancy, 22.18% Hindi Occupancy, 21.59% Tamil Occupancy, 19.00% Kannada Occupancy and 25.52% Telugu Occupancy on Thursday, July 07, 2022.

More about Thor: Love and Thunder

The film is the fourth instalment in the Thor universe after Thor, Thor: The Dark World and Thor: Ragnarok. It saw Chris Hemsworth playing the titular superhero Thor Odinson as he puts the greatest team together to fight against the God Butcher aka Gorr. Moreover it also witnessed the Asgardian god getting back in shape after the events of Avengers: Endgame as he encounters some new supervillains. Thor: Love and Thunder also star Tessa Thompson, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, and Sean Gunn, among others.