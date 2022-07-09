'Thor: Love And Thunder' Box Office Collection, Day 2: Chris-starrer Maintains Steady Pace

The most awaited superhero film Thor: Love And Thunder recently hit the theatres and fans are on cloud nine as they could witness Chris Hemsworth reprise his role as God of Thunder.

The film marked the fourth instalment in the Thor series and also saw many actors reprise their roles. As the movie is running successfully in theatres, let’s take a look at how it is performing at the box office on the second day of its release.

Thor: Love and Thunder box office collection day 2

As per the reports of Sacnilk, the movie is expected to perform well at the box office in India on day 2 and is expected to earn Rs 12 Cr for all languages. On the other hand, the film opened to a great start at the box office by earning Rs 18.60 Cr and by the end of the second day, the film is expected to mint a total of Rs 30 Cr.

More about Thor: Love and Thunder

The recently released film saw the Asgardian god getting back in shape after the events of Avengers: Endgame as he encounters some new supervillains. Moreover, it witnessed Chris Hemsworth playing the titular superhero Thor Odinson as he puts the greatest team together to fight against the God Butcher aka Gorr who is shown as the 'most powerful' villain. Apart from Chris Hemsworth, other notable actors in the film include Tessa Thompson, Taika Watiti, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, and many others.

The rumours about Thor: Love and Thunder being Chris Hemsworth's final MCU role as the God of Thunder recently became the talk of the town. He recently opened up about the rumours about mentioned that although it was 'wild and fun' on the sets of the film, the film 'might be' his last MCU film as per the reports by Wired.

Image: Instagram/@thorofficial