Thor: Love And Thunder Box Office Collection, Day 3: Chris-starrer Witnesses Growth

Chris Hemsworth's iconic superhero character 'Thor' once again made a comeback to the big screens with Thor: Love and Thunder. The film marked the return of the God of Thunder as he locked horns with vengeful Gorr: The God Butcher, who is shown as the 'most powerful' villain.

The superhero film made its way to the theatres on 7 July 2022. Thor: Love and Thunder opened to a terrific response from fans and managed to get a good start at the box office. Here is how it performed at the ticket windows on Day 3 of its theatrical run.

Thor: Love and Thunder box office collection day 3

As per the reports of Sacnilk, Thor: Love And Thunder is doing good business at the box office. Till now the movie has earned roughly around ₹ 30.15 Cr India net. As far as the day 3 box office collections are concerned, the early estimates suggest that Thor: Love and Thunder minted around 18.00 Cr India net for all the languages. This makes the total collection of the film stand at ₹ 46.15 Cr.

Thor: Love And Thunder had an overall 29.94% English Occupancy,11.94% Hindi Occupancy, 18.90% Tamil Occupancy and 26.22% Telugu Occupancy on Saturday, July 09, 2022.

More about Thor: Love and Thunder

The MCU film is one of the most anticipated superhero films of the year as it marked the fourth instalment in the Thor series and also saw many actors reprise their roles. It saw Chris Hemsworth playing the titular superhero Thor Odinson as he puts the greatest team together to fight against the God Butcher aka Gorr. Apart from Chris Hemsworth, the film also stars Tessa Thompson, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, and Sean Gunn, among many others.

Image: Instagram/@thorofficial