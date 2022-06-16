After the terrific response of Benedict Cumberbatch starrer Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, Marvel Studios is all set to take fans to yet another adventure with Thor: Love And Thunder. The upcoming movie is slated to release on July 8, 2022, worldwide. The first-look posters and the official trailer have already fueled fans' excitement levels for the superhero film.

The Taika Waititi directorial will see Chris Hemsworth reprising his role as the God of Thunder, Thor. Recently, the actor opened up about being 'bored of Thor' as his character did not evolve in any manner in the previous editions of the film.

Chris Hemsworth reveals being 'bored' of Thor

Chris Hemsworth's iconic superhero character 'Thor' has managed to win the hearts of the audience from the very first installment of the franchise that was released in 2011. Post Thor's success the actor reprised his role in Thor: The Dark World, Thor: Ragnarok and now the forthcoming Thor: Love and Thunder. The upcoming movie will see how Thor gets back in shape after the events of Avengers: Endgame and also faces some new supervillains.

Recently, in a candid interaction with Vanity Fair, Chris Hemsworth opened up about how he was 'bored' of Thor. As per Chris, he was dissatisfied with the last Thor movie as his character did not evolve much even with the Marvel world advancing through multiple aspects. Adding to this the actor stated-

"I really wanted to break the mould and I said this to Taika and I think the conversation we had was I said 'I'm really bored of Thor' and he said, 'Yeah, I'm really bored of Thor too.' And then we decided not to be bored and anytime that feeling came into play, we'd go in a different direction."

Further talking about how director Taika Waititi and Chris reworked various aspects to make Thor better in this version, Chris said-

"We wanted to have him be a little more unpredictable. We wanted him to be in a different set of circumstances than he'd been in before and also have the humor come through."

For the unversed, while Chris Hemsworth will reprise his role as Thor, other cast members of the film include Tessa Thompson, Taika Watiti, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, and many others.

Image: Insta/@chrishemsworth