'Thor: Love And Thunder': Chris Hemsworth Says His Buttocks Scene Took '10 Yrs In Making'

Marvel Studios has surely gone the extra mile to bring Chris Hemsworth's God of Thunder story to fans. The actor will be seen reprising his role as Thor in the upcoming film Thor: Love And Thunder. While the movie is about two weeks away from its release, its makers have successfully fueled fans' excitement with several teasers and a trailer. As the trailer featured a scene in which Chris Hemsworth's naked butt is visible, the actor recently opened up on the same and called it a "dream come true."

The makers of Thor: Love And Thunder recently held the film's premiere at El Capital Theatre in Hollywood. During the event, Hemsworth talked to Variety about the upcoming film and his butt naked scene, which was featured in the movie's trailer. Talking about the scene, the actor revealed "It was 10 years in the making that scene," and also called it his dream.

The actor joked about the scene and said, "The first time I played Thor I took my shirt off and I thought, ‘You know what’s gonna sweeten this… a decade from now it’s all gonna come off."

Taika Watiti on Chris Hemsworth's naked scene in Thor: Love And Thunder

Actor-director Taika Watiti has donned the director's hat again for the fourth instalment in the Thor series. He had earlier helmed the 2017 film Thor Ragnarok. When asked about Chris Hemsworth's revealing moment in the film on the red carpet of the movie's premiere, Taika Watiti said that it was important for him to showcase Hemsworth's physique. He said, "I feel like we had all talked about it." He further added, "We had talked about, ‘Yeah, we gotta show off this body.’ My whole thing was like, Chris works so hard, you’ve gotta show it off. Don’t cover it up with all these suits and the cape and stuff, it’s not fair!"

More about Thor: Love And Thunder

Thor: Love And Thunder will follow the events of Avengers: Endgame after which Thor leaves Asgard with his Guardians Of The Galaxy friends. Now, apart from Hemsworth, the new film will see the return of Natalie Portman's Jane Foster, Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie and Taika Watiti's Corg. Christian Bale will play the lead antagonist Gorr, The God Butcher, in the upcoming movie. The film is set to hit the theatres on July 8, 2022.

