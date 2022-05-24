'Thor: Love And Thunder': Christian Bale's Gorr The God Butcher Holds THESE Mighty Powers

While the recently released trailer of Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder established Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman as the mighty superheroes, what piqued fans' interest is Christian Bale's terrifying villain 'Gorr the God Butcher. Christian's overpowering on-screen aura coupled with Gorr's mighty powers have left a lasting impression on all Marvel enthusiasts awaiting the film's release.

Here's all you need to know about the antagonist's powers, his background and role in the Thor franchise, and much more.

Christian Bale's 'Gorr the God Butcher' holds THESE mighty powers

The reason Gorr is called the 'God Butcher' is that he is a serial killer who only tagetes Gods. His hatred for Gods arose when his prayers went unanswered, leading him to believe that they're unworthy of the love of their devotees.

The alien has a well-honed talent for torture and interrogation, however, his most remarkable power came after he got possession of an ancient weapon called 'All-Black the Necrosword'. This helped him become immortal, and have enhanced strength speed, durability, regeneration, and flight among things, according to IGN. Gorr's demonic sword, Necrosword, allows him to create razor-sharp constructs as well as living minions that are called Black Berserkers.

As for the trailer, Christian Bale's villain is shown in black and white as opposed to the vibrant colours in other stills. His intense yellow-orange coloured eyes further establish his petrifying appearance. Bale's character makes it to a scene with full colours when he declares his mission against Gods.

Meanwhile, Thor: Love and Thunder also stars Tessa Thompson, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, and Sean Gunn, among others. The latest instalment will see Thor joining forces with Valkyrie, Korg, and Jane Foster to go up against Gorr. Set after the events of Avengers: Endgame, the film will hit theatres on July 8.

