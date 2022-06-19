'Thor: Love And Thunder': Here's How Christian Bale Transformed Into His Role Of Gorr

Wreaking havoc in God of Thunder Thor's journey of self-exploration, Gorr is all set to avenge the death of his planet at the hands of Gods in the upcoming Marvel venture Thor: Love and Thunder. Aptly called 'The god butcher', the menacing character is played by Christian Bale.

The seasoned Hollywood actor is set to make his big MCU debut in the antagonist role. Check out a breakdown from the post of the famed makeup artist of how the 48-year-old actor transformed into the gory villain.

Thor: Love and Thunder: Christian Bale's transformation into Gorr

Renowned makeup artist Bart Mixon took to his social media to share a breakdown of how Christian Bale was transformed into the God Butcher villain. The American Psycho actor is known for getting into the skin of his character which is also reflected in his physical appearance. For his role as Gorr, he did not only have to take on a more menacing avatar but also needed help from the makeup team to transform his appearance.

Mixon revealed that Bale did not shave his head for the look. ''Christian Bale was unable to shave his head for the THOR reshoots - as he had done the year before during principal photography - so a bald cap was required. After seeing our test director Taika Waititi exclaimed “that looks great - now we no longer need bald people!”

In addition to working on Bale's prosthetics, Mixton also worked with fellow makeup artist Chris Nelson to transform Karen Gillan into Nebula last year. Moreover, he also worked with Paul Bettany to transform him into Vision.

More on 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

Apart from Chris Hemsworth, the Taika Waititi-directorial film will feature familiar faces from the MCU universe such as Chris Pratt, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman and more. The film will see the return of characters like the Guardians of the Galaxy squad, Valkyrie and most excitingly, Jane Foster as Thor. In addition to opening a day early in Indian theatres, Marvel recently announced the commencement of advance bookings of the MCU superhero flick.

Thor: Love and Thunder will open in theatres on July 7, 2022, in India.

Image: Instagram/@bartmixon