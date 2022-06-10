‘Thor: Love And Thunder’: Natalie Portman Praises Taika Waititi For His ‘spontaneity'

The highly-anticipated trailer of Chris Hemsworth-starrer Thor Love and Thunder dropped days ago while giving fans a glimpse of the gripping twists that the upcoming superhero film has in store for them. Natalie Portman was seen playing the significant role of Jane Foster and as the movie is slated to release soon, the actor opened up about how the filmmaker Taika Waititi brought spontaneity to the sets.

Natalie Portman reflects on working with Taika Waititi in Thor Love and Thunder

According to D23 Magazine, Natalie Portman recently opened up about her experience working with the filmmaker Taika Waititi in the highly-anticipated film, Thor Love and Thunder. The actor talked about how the filmmaker brought a sense of fun, mischief, and spontaneity to the sets. Adding to it, Portman mentioned how they embraced the silly while enjoying a joyful environment during the shooting of Thor: Love and Thunder. Portman stated, "Taika brings such a sense of fun, mischief, and spontaneity to the set. It was a really joyful environment and we embraced the silly."

More on Thor Love and Thunder

The film will mark the return of Taika Waititi returning as director and as Korg. In an interview with Empire Magazine, the director talked about his vision of the film by stating, ''I wanted to embrace this thing that I was always a bit dismissive of, and explore this idea of love, and show characters who do believe in love." Apart from Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman, the film also features Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher, Jaimie Alexander as Sif, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Taika Waititi as Korg, and Jeff Goldblum reprising his role as the Grandmaster from Thor: Ragnarok. While Matt Damon, Sam Neill, and Luke Hemsworth as Asgardian actors respectively playing Loki, Odin, and Thor, Melissa McCarthy will be seen playing the role of Hela.

The film is set for an early release in India as it will open in theatres on July 7, 2022, in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. On the other hand, the movie is set to hit the screens in the United States on 8 July 2022.

