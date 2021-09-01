'Thor: Love And Thunder' Release Date, Cast & Plot; Here's Everything You Need To Know

Marvel's 'Thor: Love and Thunder' is slated to release next year. The fourth installation in the Thor universe, 'Love and Thunder' will feature a Thor, true to the comics. It also remains to be seen if the film will deal with the now unleashed multiversal war. Here's everything we know about Thor: Love and Thunder.

Thor: Love and Thunder release date, cast, plot and more

When will Thor: Love and Thunder release?

Thor 4, subtitled Love and Thunder, will hit the big screen next year. As of now, the film's release date is set for May 6, 2022. It's worth noting that the film was slated to release this year, in November, but owing to the pandemic, all upcoming Marvel projects have been delayed. The film was also initially delayed to Feb 2022, however, owing to the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness release in March, the project was further pushed to May 2022.

Thor: Love and Thunder's cast

The new movie in the Thor franchise will see several familiar faces from previous Marvel films, including Chris Hemsworth as the titular 'God of Thunder', Thor. Tessa Thompson will also return as the iconic Valkyrie, who is currently the ruler of New Asgard in the MCU. Fans have been dying to know if their favourite supervillain-turned-antihero Loki will return for the fourth Thor film.

However, Tom Hiddleston reportedly confirmed that he will not reprise the role of the God of Mischief. On the other hand, Natalie Portman will return as Jane Foster and will reportedly play female Thor as he gives up his mantle. Russel Crowe will play the role of Zeus. The film will also see actor Christian Bale as villain Gorr the God Butcher. In addition, Chris Pratt will also reprise his role as Star-Lord from Guardians of the Galaxy. In addition, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, and Vin Diesel will also reprise their Guardians of the Galaxy roles for the film.

Thor: Love and Thunder's plot

Inspiration for Thor: Love and Thunder most likely comes from the comic 'The Mighty Thor,' which sees Thor's lover Jane Foster taking up the mantle of Thor. The move, in the comics, is done because he wants to save Jane and making her Thor is the only way, however, it still remains to be seen how it will all play out in the MCU.

The film also sees Guardians of the Galaxy stars reprising their roles for new adventures with the God of Thunder. It'll be interesting to see how the Guardians fit into the whole storyline. The film is directed by Taika Waititi, who also appeared as Korg in Ragnarok.

(IMAGE - THOR INSTAGRAM)