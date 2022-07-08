Last Updated:

'Thor: Love And Thunder': Times When Tessa Thompson Opened Up About Her Bisexual Superhero

'Thor: Love And Thunder' star Tessa Thompson have been talking about her bisexual superhero character Valkyrie for years now. Here's what she had said.

Thor: Love And Thunder

Marve Studios is surely not leaving any stones unturned in bringing diversity in the fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. From a Captain America of colour, more powerful female superheroes and now a bisexual superhero, Valkyrie. While Tessa Thompson made her Marvel Debut with the 2017 film Thor: Ragnarok, she was able to explore her character in Thor: Love And Thunder. 

As Marvel Studios have been involving LGBT heroes, it has been able to do it in a very subtle way in its latest outing. 

Tessa Thompson, who plays Valkyrie, the new king of Asgard in the Chris Hemsworth-starrer Thor series, has put a lot of effort into the right representation of her LGBTQ superhero. As per Metro, Tessa Thompson opened up in 2017 and confirmed that her superhero character Valkyrie is much like the recent comics. She revealed that her character is bisexual and does not care about what men think of her.

She wrote on Twitter, "She’s bi. And yes, she cares very little about what men think of her. What a joy to play!"

However, a scene which was supposed to explicitly confirm that Valkyrie is bisexual in Thor: Ragnarok was cut at the time the film was released. The scene did not make its way to the theatres for "essential exposition."

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Tessa Thompson talked about her scene in the film, "There were things that we talked about that we allowed to exist in the characterization, but maybe not be explicit in the film." Tessa Thompson further added, "There’s a great shot of me falling back from one of my sisters who’s just been slain. In my mind, that was my lover."

Tassa Thompson talks about finding her queen of Asgard

In 2019, Tessa Thompson pointed out what being the king of Asgard meant to her character. The actor quipped at San Diego Comic Con that her character would be looking for her "queen." She said, "As new king, she needs to find her queen." "That will be her first order of business. She has some ideas. Keep you posted," she added.

