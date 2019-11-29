Ryan Reynolds Says 'no Greater Contribution To Cinema Than India'

Many international superstars have visited India and have expressed their love for the country. Many artists such as Tom Cruise, Julia Roberts, Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Chris Hemsworth, Beyonce, Michael Douglas-Catherine Zeta-Jones, Jennifer Lopez, Halle Berry, Leonardo DiCaprio, Will Smith and the latest being Katy Perry and Dua Lipa have visited India for vacation as well as for their work commitments.

Recently, actor Ryan Reynolds has been named as the most good looking man but the actor is much more than a good looking man. Ryan has created a niche for himself in Hollywood and has worked in many hit films. He is also one of the most bankable actors the industry has ever had. All of these positive remarks about the actor have contributed to making him one of the most loved actors across the globe, including India. Reportedly, the actor has millions of admirers in India.

However, the actor was recently interviewed by a leading news portal where he said that he is a fan of the country and cinema. He mentioned that he loves Indian culture and films he also thinks that there is no greater contribution to cinema than from India. When Ryan was a child he got to see many things from India. And he would love to visit and meet his fans in India.

Ryan talks about diversity across the globe

Also, when asked about how many Indian actors are in Hollywood and the Canadian agrees that there is diversity when it comes to casting. He replied saying that he comes from Canada and loves it as he is also one of those actors that feel merrier. Everything seems exciting about everything happening in the past few years. He also spoke about the films that are made now are much mature and smarter. He also said that the important part is what is showcased on screen is reflected in what is on the street. And when the cinema does that more people will get the opportunity which was not there earlier. Currently, Ryan Reynolds is doing a lot of diverse work. Ryan's upcoming film, 6 Underground, is a thriller, which will be directed by Michael Bay, the name behind films such as Armageddon (1998), Pearl Harbor (2001) and the Transformers series.

