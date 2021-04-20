'Thought I Had Appendicitis': Reese Witherspoon Jokes About Wearing Pants With Waistband

Actor and entrepreneur Reese Witherspoon lately had a very real wardrobe moment that everybody could relate to. The actor who is back to work after spending a majority of this year at home due to the ongoing pandemic recently took to Twitter to joke about the discomfort that she experienced while wearing something much tighter and restrictive than pyjamas.

Reese Witherspoon jokes about wearing with a waistband

Reese made a hilarious comparison between wearing and appendicitis by writing, "Seriously thought I had appendicitis, then realized: I’m wearing with a waistband." It seems that the actor like many others has been staying indoors and not stepping out of the house until necessary thus leading to a lot less time to dress up to go out for events and for shoots.

Seriously thought I had appendicitis, then realized : I’m wearing pants with a waistband. — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) April 9, 2021

Netizens react to Reese Witherspoon's Twitter post

Netizens found Reese Witherspoon's Twitter post super relatable and started sharing their own experiences of wearing clothes other than sweatpants and leggings after months of staying indoors. Many shared that they haven't worn pants since the lockdown and are dreading wearing anything less comfortable than leggings once things get back to normal. Read some of the Twitter reactions below:

I haven't worn real for over a year. Leggings, sweats, yoga , skirts and dresses. Never wearing real again. — Marie (@AshMilligan07) April 10, 2021

I have only worn leggings for the last 2 years. I have no time for in the ðŸ˜† — Crawford ðŸ”® (@CatCrawf) April 10, 2021

Can we talk about heels? ðŸ˜±



Wore them every day to work for 20+ years.... now? After a year+ of working at home in sneakers, , bare feet?#FootBinding ðŸ‘ ðŸ”¨ @meenaharris @thekjohnston pic.twitter.com/drkLXGoMqJ — Christine McCaffrey (@ChristineLeeMcC) April 9, 2021

Lol ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ — Jose luis fernandez (@Joselui27752088) April 9, 2021

That right there is why I've only worn skirts and dresses for over a year. are a tool of oppression. Free the belly! — Jane Quinn (She/Her) ðŸŒˆ (@Entwife508) April 9, 2021

A look at Reese Witherspoon's photos

Reese is quite active on social media and often posts pictures of how she spent her days at home during the lockdown. She is also a pet lover and often posts pictures with her furry friends. Let's take a look at some of Reese Witherspoon's photos on her Instagram feed.

The actor recently welcomed spring by wearing a breezy printed dress. In the picture, Reese is posing on a blanket that is spread on a patch of grass with a picnic basket on the side.

The Big Little Lies actor spent Easter at home with her family and shared an adorable picture of her newest pet pooch Minnie. She shared that it is Minnie's first Easter and she was dressed up as a bunny for the occasion.

Prior to that, Reese posted a selfie picture of herself and her son Deacon Philippe and expressed her love for him while they posed with a picturesque view of the sunset in the background.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Reese Witherspoon Instagram)