Tiffany Haddish Addresses Oscar Hosting Rumours, Who Does She Want As Co-host?

Comedian and actor Tiffany Haddish recently appeared as a guest on Jimmy Fallon’s talk show and addressed the rumours of her hosting the Oscars this year. Haddish also invited Jimmy to host it along with her in case it turns out to be true. Read on to know about Tiffany Haddish’s interview with Jimmy Fallon here.

Tiffany Haddish is hosting Oscars 2020?

Tiffany Haddish recently stopped by Jimmy Fallon’s show The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. The comedian brought her wits and punches with her and also talked about her latest Netflix standup special. Tiffany talked about her Netflix Special Black Mitzvah but also addressed the rumours that she is reportedly hosting the Oscars 2020.

Tiffany’s fans started a petition for her to host the Oscars. Tiffany was asked about this petition by host Jimmy Fallon and Haddish responded to this by stating that she would definitely do it if they paid her or if she could co-host it with somebody. She then went to say that she would also do it if Fallon agreed to be her co-host. She further commented that she does not want all that pressure on herself because she might end up losing her hair and start wearing wigs all the time because of the amount of stress the hosting can cause. She continued it is too much of stress unless they pay her a lot of money then she would consider it be worthy enough.

Tiffany Haddish also talked about her plans if she ever ends up hosting Oscars. She said that I would have a twerking contest between Meryl Streep and Susan Sarandon. You know, it would be crazy she added. Apart from dishing out her Oscars hosting plans Tiffany Haddish also spoke about her new Netflix Standup Special Black Mitzvah. She said that her new Netflix special honours her Jewish heritage. While talking about the importance of her standup she stated that it is important to represent our ancestors. They did a lot for us hence we got here so why not honour them added Haddish. Check out Haddish’s appearance on Fallon’s show here.

