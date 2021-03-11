Timbaland's Net Worth, Income, And Remuneration He Get's Per Hit Track; Find Out Here!

Timbaland is an American musician, DJ, record producer, singer, rapper, songwriter, and record executive. He is popular for his innovative production work and distinctive stuttering rhythmic style. Get to know Timbaland’s net worth, Timbaland’s income, Timbaland’s salary, and more.

Timbaland’s net worth

According to celebritynetworth.com, Timbaland’s net worth is estimated to be around $85 million. The artist has been a part of the entertainment industry for a long time and has generated a good name for himself. While converting it to Indian rupees, Timbaland’s net worth is whopping â‚¹600 crores.

More on Timbaland’s income

A major part of Timbaland’s income comes from producing albums. He has been financing songs since the ‘90s. It includes his individual tracks as well as bankrolling numbers of other artists. Some of his work is Ludacris – Silence of the Lambs, Kanye West – Closed on Sunday, Zayn Malik – Too Much, Justin Timberlake – Say Something, Sam Smith – Pray, Coldplay – True Love, Beyonce – Partition, Jay-Z – Part II (On The Run), and many more. Timbaland’s income also comes from advertisements, television appearances, and promotions. He has also launched the highly popular Verzuz, an Instagram webcast series, along with Swizz Beatz.

Timbaland’s salary

There is no information on the amount of Timbaland’s salary per hit. However, celebritynetworth.com revealed his yearly earning. In 2008, it was $22 million when the artist was at his peak. It kept dipping since then to $10 million in 2013 and then $7 million in 2018. The lowest yearly Timbaland’s salary was in 2012 and 2016 as he got $6 million each year.

About Timbaland’s songs

There are many hit Timbaland’s songs that have topped the charts. He has three studio albums; Tim’s Bio: Life from da Bassment (1998), Shock Value (2007), and Shock Value II (2009). His frequent collaborations are with Justin Timberlake, Jay-Z, and Missy Elliott. Single Timbaland’s songs are Here We Come, So Anxious, Hot Boyz, Try Again, Big Pimpin’, Raise Up, Cry Me A River, My Love, What Goes Around… Comes Around, Give It To Me, The Way I Are, Stronger, Apologize, 4 Minutes, Miles Away, Say Something, Mirrors, Holy Grail, and many more. This includes tracks he has produced and been a part of.

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)