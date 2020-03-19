When Priyanka Chopra Spoke Highly Of Her Duchess Friend Meghan Markle

Priyanka Chopra and Meghan Markle are good friends. The two have reportedly been friends since even before Meghan's marriage to Harry. Both are known for their humanitarian work, besides their personal and professional accomplishments, and seem to have a lot in common. After Megan's induction into the royal family, she has been subject to a lot of online bullying and trolling from both the media and fans of the Royal family. Priyanka has spoken up several times regarding her and has defended her against trolls. Here are some times that she was seen being a true friend to Meghan:

While these are great gift ideas... this story is untrue, and I was actually in town for work. I hope whoever this "source" is starts checking their facts more often. https://t.co/S2sDlEiLaZ — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 31, 2019

Priyanka and Nick were also seen together in London and it was reported that the couple visited Meghan, Harry and their newborn son Archie Harrison. It is said that they even came bearing gifts. However, Priyanka denied the report and posted a message that she was busy with work but she would love to do it.

In a new interview with a publication, Chopra spoke highly of her friend. 'Megs…she was always meant for big things,” Chopra said. She further said that Meghan Markle loves to be a part of any kind of change, which she finds admirable.

She also added saying that how her life is beautifully changing after welcoming a child. Chopra said that she is a big believer in taking charge of your lives, but there’s got to be something bigger that puts people into the circumstances that we are put in. Destiny has a weird way of helping you to find your calling, she said. All this proves that Priyanka is pretty tight with the former Suits actor. They both have hung out on several occasions as well.

