To All The Boys I've Loved Before 2 Trailer Shows Lara Jean And Peter Drunk In Love

The trailer of the sequel of To All The Boys I've Loved Before was released by Netflix on December 20, 2019. The movie is titled To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You. The first movie was based on a book with the same name written by Jenny Han.

ALSO READ | Noah Centineo Could Be The New Master Of The Universe, Here's What He Is Likely To Play

Here is the trailer of To All The Boys I've Loved Before 2

The trailer shows how the movie will continue from the point where the first one ended. Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky, played by Lana Condor and Noah Centineo, are dating and are having a good time together. The trailer is a compilation of the times and dates that the two characters will go to in the movie. Lara Jean can be seen wearing a cheerleading costume, which hints at the possibility of her joining the cheer team.

ALSO READ | Noah Centineo's Gayatri Mantra Tweet Sending Girls Into A Frenzy

The trailer completely leaves the audience swooning for Peter and Lara Jean, but there is a twist in the end. One of the boys for whom she had written the letters returns. It is John Ambrose McClaren, who was her middle school crush. It seems that John could become a problem in the happy relationship that Lara Jean and Peter share. The character of John Ambrose McClaren will be played by Jordan Fisher. The last scene in the first movie showed Jordan Burtchett as John. The actor was shifted to Fisher for the role in the sequel.

ALSO READ | Five Times Noah Centineo Sent His Fans On Social Media In A Frenzy

Courtesy: YouTube

ALSO READ | Noah Centineo Talks About His Real Life Angel, Girlfriend Alexis Ren

The sequel will see the return of many characters from the first movie. The audience gets a glimpse of Lara Jean's younger sister Kitty as well as their father Mr Covey. These two characters are played by Anna Cathcart and John Corbett. Madeleine Arthur and Trezzo Mahoro will also return to their roles as Lara Jean's best friends Christine and Lucas respectively. The movie will release on February 12, 2020.

ALSO READ | 'To All The Boys I've Loved Before' Sequel: 1st Look Reveals A Plot Twist

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.