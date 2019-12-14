'To All The Boys I've Loved Before' Sequel: 1st Look Reveals A Plot Twist

There will be a clash of interests in the sequel to To All the Boys I've Loved Before. Reports say that the fans of the 2018 rom-com will get to see a love triangle. The sequel will be called To All The Boys I’ve Loved: P.S. I Still Love You. Read more to know about the sequel’s first look photos.

To All The Boys I've Loved Before gets a sequel

Netflix recently released the first look from the upcoming sequel to their 2018 chick flick To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before. The first film followed the adventures of Lara Jean, played by Lana Condor, and Peter, played by Noah Centineo. It focused on a deal they made to fake a relationship. However, they end up falling for each other. The sequel focuses on the characters as their fake romance become real.

One of the photos released by Netflix shows Lara Jean and Peter gazing into each other’s eyes, whereas another photo shows Lara and John Ambrose dancing as they stare at each other. Other photos tease a scene that features Peter and Lara talking to Kitty and their father, played by John Corbett. The final photo from the first look set shows Lara Jean and Peter on a supposed date night, and the two are seen with a wish lantern, which floats away in the sky.

The first movie of the To All The Boys series was adapted from a novel by Jenny Han’s trilogy. It became one of Netflix’s most-watched original films of the year and was responsible for garnering Condor and Centineo an overnight success. The sequel was announced within six months of the first film’s release in August 2018. Micheal Fimognari, the DP of the first flick has directed the sequel, whereas Sofia Alvarez and J.Mills Goodloe have worked on the screenplay. To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You will be available to stream on Netflix on February 12, 2020.

