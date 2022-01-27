Tobey Maguire Opens Up On Why He Chose To Return For 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'; Read

The Spider-Man franchise is among one of the most loved films and the films have continued to entertain the audience for nearly two decades. Its latest franchise Spider-Man No Way Home is riding high on success, and the film bowled over audiences with its theatrical release and is marked as one of the most successful films of the pandemic era. The film created a lot of buzz among the fans with Tobey Maguire, the first Spider-Man making a comeback in the latest franchise of the super-hero film.

Recently, the Pawn Sacrifice actor opened up on why he made a comeback with Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Tobey Maguire breaks silence on why he returned for Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spider-Man's official YouTube channel interviewed all three actors for a conversation about how this massive film happened. The people involved in the project were a part of the interview, including Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Willem Dafoe, as well as director Jon Watts shared their opinion on the film. During the interview, Tobey Maguire opened up about his experience, revealing why he ultimately chose to revisit his old Marvel superhero role. Revealing on why he decided to return to the Spider-Man films Tobey said-

"Yeah, no, I know. Maybe you could just give me a little bit of information. But, I don't know. I gotta say, I was intrigued immediately. In that conversation, the intention, the kind of love and celebration of these movies, and what it meant i think to Amy and Kevin was was apparent. To me, when artists or people who are um steering the creative process have a kind of authentic, genuine intent of celebration and love, it just was so apparent in both of them that I just wanted to join that."

For the unversed, Tobey Maguire starred in three Spider-Man films namely, Spider-Man (2002), Spider-Man 2 (2004 ), and Spider-Man 3 (2007).

IMAGE: AP/@THALAPATHI__VK/TWITTER