Tobey Maguire's Iconic 'Spider-Man 3' Costume To Be Auctioned At THIS Whopping Amount

Its been almost 14 years since Tobey Maguire was seen on the big screen as the friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man. Maguire was last seen as the web-slinger in the 2007 movie Spider-Man 3 directed by Sam Raimi. Although the movie received mixed reviews from critics, it was the highest-grossing Spider-Man film until it was surpassed by Spider-Man: Far From Home in 2019. As fans miss Tobey Maguire on the big screen as the superhero, there might be one fan who could get lucky this coming November. Tobey's Spider-man costume from the movie Spider-Man 3 will be going on auction soon.

Tobey Maguire's Spider-man costume to go on auction

As per a report by TMZ, Prop Store is holding an auction of more than 1,000 pieces of film and TV memorabilia, and one of those pieces is Tobey Maguire's iconic red and blue Spider-Man suit used in Spider-Man 3. The spider suit is expected to go for sale for around $70k (approx. ₹51 lakhs INR). The auction will take place from November 9 to November 11, 2021. As per a report by ScreenRant, the original suit was designed by James Acheson and Katina Le Kerr and was tweaked by Deborah Lynn Scott for the third instalment of the movie.

A fourth instalment, titled Spider-Man 4, was set to be released on May 6, 2011, followed by a Venom spin-off film, but both were cancelled due to Sam Raimi's withdrawal over creative differences with the writers and producers. The Spider-Man film series was rebooted twice, first with The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) by Marc Webb and starring Andrew Garfield, and later a new film series set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, directed by Jon Watts and starring Tom Holland, beginning with Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Meanwhile, the trailer of the Spider-Man: No Way Home was released and created a buzz in the rumour mills as some of the fans favourite characters were seen returning to the franchise. The trailer shows the return of Alfred Molina's Dr. Otto Octavius and his 'extra' bionic limbs, from 2004's Spider-Man 2 and the return of Willem Dafoe's notorious Green Goblin and his familiar bomb attacks. Fans also speculate that Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire might make a special appearance in the movie, as the trailer teased crazy multiverse scenes. Take a look at the trailer below.

Image: Instagram/@superheroessolidarios/@beautyofthemcu