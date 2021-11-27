Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man Appears On Tom Holland's No Way Home Merch, Accident Or Hint?

Spider-Man: No Way Home has created major hype amongst the fans as it will see the return of several fan favourite characters from the previous renditions of the Spider-Man franchise. Fans are convinced that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will be making an appearance in the movie, though nothing has been confirmed yet.

However, Spider-Man: No Way Home's tie-in merchandise accidentally included Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man, mounting the evidence that Maguire will actually revisit his Marvel superhero role in No Way Home.

Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man appears on No Way Home merchandise

Fans have been eagerly waiting for confirmation about Tobey and Andrew's appearance in No Way Home and the recent claim by a user on Twitter could confirm their appearance. A user named @Dominic_kravitz shared a picture of the Spider-Man: No Way Home merchandise kit that featured Maguire's Spider-Man. The user noticed that behind Holland's MCU hero is a portion of Maguire's version of the wall-crawler. Check out the images and clip below:

Here's a video of what I got in the bark box. Just in case you thought the image was fake. pic.twitter.com/D6WWrjYv36 — Dom (@Dominic_kravitz) November 25, 2021

Andrew Garfield during the GQ's popular segment "Actually Me," responded to a fan comment on a video of his recent interview with Jimmy Fallon about his comeback in No Way Home. He said, "Listen, at this point... I'm done. We'll all out find out when the movie comes out and we'll either be very disappointed, or we'll be very happy. Or someone will say, "I told you so," and another person will say, "I told you so." We'll all find out. I'm sorry in advance."

Meanwhile, several villains from the previous Spider-Man franchise are confirmed to be making appearances in No Way Home. Villians like Alfred Molina's Dr. Otto Octavius, aka Doctor Octopus, Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin, Jamie Foxx' Electro, Thomas Haden Church's Sandman and Dr. Curt Connors, a.k.a. the Lizard will be returning to the franchise. The movie is all set to release on December 17, under phase four of MCU and will feature some crazy multiverse action. The movie also stars Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Marisa Tomei, J. B. Smoove, Benedict Wong and more. The movie is being helmed by Jon Watts who has also directed the previous two movies in the franchise.

Image: Instagram/@tobey.maguire2/@spidermanmovie