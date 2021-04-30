Tom Brady Shares Throwback Picture To Celebrate Ex Bridget Moynahan's Birthday

Tom Brady had the sweetest birthday wish for ex Bridget Moynahan. The NFL player took to Instagram and shared a picture of his ex-girlfriend and their son Jack. Tom Brady is currently married to Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen and the two have two kids together. Find out more details about Tom Brady’s birthday message for ex Bridget Moynahan below.

Tom Brady wishes ex Bridget Moynahan with sweet Instagram story

Tom Brady often shares sweet pictures and videos with his family. Recently, Tom Brady took to Instagram and wished his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan. In his Instagram story for his ex-girlfriend’s birthday, Tom Brady posted a picture of Bridget with their son John. In the picture, Tom Brady’s ex is sitting with their son John in what seems to be a stadium and the two are busy discussing something.

Along with the picture, Tom Brady wrote, “Happy Birthday @brdigetmoynahan we hope you have a GREAT day”. Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan started dating in 2004 and dated till 2006. But the two ended their relationship while they were expecting their son John. This sweet birthday wish proves that Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan have nailed their co-parenting style. Take a look at Tom Brady’s sweet birthday wish for his ex below.

Tom Brady celebrates 12th wedding anniversary with Gisele Bundchen

After ending his relationship with Bridget, Tom Brady soon began dating Brazilian model, Gisele Bundchen. The two dated from 2006 and 2009. In April 2009, Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen got married in an intimate ceremony. Recently, the couple celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary. For this special day, Tom Brady took to Instagram and shared an anniversary message for his wife, Gisele.

He posted a picture of the two with their three kids and wrote, “Happy anniversary!! I couldn’t have imagined a better wife and partner than you. @gisele when I said “I do” 12 years ago. I have had so much fun, happiness and joy seeing our family grow! You are the sweetest, most loving and determined person I know. You always do what’s right, and you are the best example for our kids of what a supportive loving partner is! How blessed am I?? Te amo”. Take a look at Tom Brady’s anniversary post for wife Gisele Bundchen below.

Image Credit: Tom Brady Instagram, Bridget Moynahan Instagram

