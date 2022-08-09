Tom Cruise And Christopher McQuarrie Join Hands For 3 New Projects Including A Musical

Tom Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie are one of Hollywood's most popular actor-filmmaker pairs. The duo has collaborated with each other on several blockbuster films, including the Mission impossible franchise. Their last movie Top Gun: Maverick was a massive success and minted some whopping figures at the global box office.

Following the success of Top Gun: Maverick, Tom Cruise, and Christopher McQuarrie are once again all set to reunite with each other. Reportedly, the actor-filmmaker duo is hatching new plans to keep the audience entertained as they are in talks with each other about setting up three very different film projects.

Tom Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie planning new films

As per the reports of Deadline, Considering the successful partnership between Tom Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie in the past, the duo is currently in the early stages of development of their three new projects. The first of the new project includes 'an original song and dance-style musical' that will be a 'star vehicle for Cruise,' as reported by the portal. Reports also suggest that 'Cruise has long been interested in doing a musical.'

Moreover, they are also planning for another action film with the franchise potential for which they are in talks with Les Grossman. However, it is still unclear whether Grossman will play a full-fledged part or will appear in a pivotal role. To take a note, Grossman collaborated with Cruise back in 2008 for Tropic Thunder. Coming up next from the duo is Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One and its sequel. All three film scripts are to be written by McQuarrie in collaboration with Cruise.

Tom Cruise opens up about Christopher McQuarrie

Tom Cruise and McQuarrie's iconic collaboration dates back to 2008’s Valkyrie. The actor has often expressed his love for the filmmaker on numerous occasions. In one of the interviews as per Collider, Cruise shared his fondness for the filmmaker and stated:

"He understands that with structure and tension, with suspense in a structure, you can have comedy, you can have drama, and so that’s where we went... I’ve loved my working with McQ - he and I met on Valkyrie - and it’s just been an exceptional experience working with him."

Image: AP