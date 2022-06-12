Tom Cruise & Hayley Atwell Part Ways Weeks After 'Top Gun: Maverick' Premiere: Reports

Hollywood actor Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell have reportedly parted ways weeks after giving their relationship a second chance. The duo began dating in 2020 after meeting on the set of Mission: Impossible 7 but they decided to split last September before rekindling their romance earlier this year. Recently, Atwell also joined the star at the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in London.

Tom Cruise & Hayley Atwell part ways: Reports

As per a report by The Sun, a source stated, "Tom and Hayley’s relationship was genuine. In spite of some rumours to the contrary, it was never just for the cameras. Unfortunately, it hasn’t worked out for them. They get on really well and have fantastic chemistry, which is why they decided to quietly give the relationship another try earlier this year".

"They have now decided they are better as friends", the source was quoted as saying.

Hayley Atwell joins Tom Cruise at 'Top Gun: Maverick' premiere

The star-studded premiere of Top Gun: Maverick was held at London’s Leicester Square Gardens. Haley Atwell was among the other celebs who joined Tom Cruise at the grand premiere. The 40-year-old is well known for films & shows like Agent Carter, Black Mirror, Captain America and The Duchess. It was also said that Atwell was invited as the special guest for the event. It was rumoured that Tom Cruise and Haley Atwell had fallen for each other during the filming of their upcoming Mission Impossible film.

She wore a black velvet crop top attached with gloves and a matching fishtail maxi skirt designed by Sabina Bilenko. The whole attire was paired with gold Gina platforms and dazzling green earrings by Anabela Chan.

More on 'Top Gun: Maverick'

Top Gun: Maverick stars Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris, and Val Kilmer with Cruise and Kilmer reprising their roles from the first film.

Directed by Joe Kosinski, Top Gun: Maverick is written by Peter Craig, Justin Marks and Eric Warren. Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced the first movie with the late American film producer, Don Simpson, also produced the sequel with Cruise and Skydance CEO David Ellison.

(Image: @Taande/Twitter)