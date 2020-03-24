Tom Cruise And Meghan Markle To Share Screen Space In Upcoming Hollywood Movie?

Tom Cruise, the Hollywood actor gained much recognition in the film industry after he was featured in the movie Mission Impossible. Since Meghan Markle is stepping down from the duties of the royal family, there were many reports recently that Cruise would be portraying a lead role alongside the Dutchess of Sussex Meghan Markle in one of his upcoming movies. Here are the details.

Tom Cruise and Meghan Markle to share screen space?

According to media reports, things like this can be a mere prediction as neither of the two-actor hinted about this. Reportedly, Tom Cruise is eager to work with the former Suits star Meghan Markle as now the latter is stepping back from the Royal Family. A report by an entertainment portal suggests that if anyone can get Meghan back on a film set, it’s Tom Cruise. There are no official announcements or hints dropped by any of the two actors, Meghan Markle and Tom Cruise.

As the royal dignitaries are set to make the transition into their new roles after March 31, people have also started speculating some changes to their public life. The speculations about Meghan's return to Hollywood have been made after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a public announcement of quitting their royal duties. It would be interesting for the fans to see if Meghan Markle will return to Hollywood.

On the work front, Tom Cruise is all set to soar high in the sky with his upcoming action-drama flick Top Gun: Maverick. It is a sequel of the 1986’s Top Gun, and the Mission: Impossible actor will be reprising his role of Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell in the 2020 flick. It is slated to hit the silver screens on June 24, 2020.

