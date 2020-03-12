Times Priyanka Chopra Turned Out To Be 'a True Friend' To Meghan Markle

Friendships can happen at the most unexpected moments between the most unexpected people. It is all about hitting the right chord with someone and there you are tagged as 'best friends'. Priyanka Chopra and Meghan Markle have also been friends for a long time now.

The two instantly bonded at the 2016 annual ELLE Women in Television dinner. Since then, the two have seemingly shared a great bond. Their friendship and the way they speak about each other regarding what they are going through or even about falling apart has been pure goals for fans. Here are the best moments of Priyanka Chopra beautifully justifying the quote 'a friend in need is a friend indeed' for Meghan Markle.

Priyanka Chopra praises Meghan on The Wendy Williams Show (2017)

Priyanka Chopra, in 2017, was invited at The Wendy Williams Show where the actor for the first time proved how strongly she believes in Meghan Markle as an individual and likes her to be addressed by her achievements rather than just Prince Harry's partner. On the show, when Meghan Markle was addressed as Prince Harry's girlfriend, Priyanka Chopra immediately corrected the host calling Meghan Markle, the actor of Suits.

Priyanka Chopra on Meghan Markle appearing on a magazine cover (2017)

After Meghan appeared on the cover of Vanity Fair in October 2017, Priyanka Chopra in conversation with an entertainment portal said that it would have been more appropriate if in the interview they would have talked about Meghan's achievements rather than just her relationship and association with the Prince of the Royal Family. Priyanka Chopra further said, "The only thing I’m saying is that there needs to be a certain sense of equality where a woman is not just a plus-one, you know. It’s nice to be your own identity, too.”

Priyanka Chopra comments on Meghan Markle being criticised

After Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their relationship public, Meghan Markle faced a lot of criticism. Priyanka Chopra came to her defense and said that it was so unfortunate that she had to go through all this, however, Priyanka added that it is the beauty of Meghan Markle that she can handle the same. She further said that Meghan Markle was known to many after she started dating Prince Harry, however, she has known her even before that and she is all the same.

Priyanka Chopra slams the rumours of 'feud' with Meghan Markle

While these are great gift ideas... this story is untrue, and I was actually in town for work. I hope whoever this "source" is starts checking their facts more often. https://t.co/S2sDlEiLaZ — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 31, 2019

Priyanka Chopra in 2019, slammed rumours related to Meghan Markle by posting a tweet. The actor tagged a news organisation saying that whatever they are talking about is wrong and she was in England for some work rather and could not visit Meghan Markle. The actor didn't attend the royal baby shower and therefore there were rumours of the two falling apart.

