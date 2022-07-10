Tom Cruise 'caught Staring' At Kate Middleton During Wimbledon Women's Final; Fans React

Tom Cruise grabbed netizens' attention after he was 'caught staring' at the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, during the Wimbledon Ladies Singles Final. In glimpses going viral on the internet, the Top Gun star is seen glancing at Kate Middleton, who looked beautiful in a custom-made yellow midi dress by Roksanda. Eagle-eyed netizens were quick to give their verdict on the picture, mentioning that Tom looks 'completely smitten' by Kate.

OneTwitterati even called out the actor and added that Kate is 'William's girl'

The Duchess of Cambridge, who sat a few rows ahead of Tom, exuded grace in a bright yellow dress while opting for flower drop earrings and black sunnies to complete her look. Meanwhile, Cruise looked handsome in formals. Apart from Tom and Kate Middleton, the highly-anticipated match also had Killing Eve star Jodie Comer and Rebel Wilson in attendance.

Reacting to Tom's candid moment involving Kate, one fan wrote, "I think that's what you call 'major crushing' on the Duchess of Cambridge," while another stated, "It's wonderful to see a BIG star like Tom showing appreciation for Catherine." Take a look at some of the reactions.

Tom Cruise and Kate Middleton were meant to be together. My opinion — Cari🌿 (@gastcaril) July 9, 2022

Tom Cruise was earlier pictured with The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in May as the royals attended the premiere of his movie Top Gun: Maverick in London. Many had then lauded Tom for offering his hand to Kate to help her up the stairs.

According to Mirror UK reports, Tom has been spending a lot of time in England lately and was even joined by a mystery girl as they attended Adele's Hyde Park gig last week. This happened shortly after it was reported that the Mission Impossible star and Hayley Atwell had broken up.

