Tom Cruise To Perform 'insane' Stunts In ‘Mission: Impossible’? Here's What Makers Teased

As Tom Cruise turned 60 on July 3, 2022, many of his co-stars from the film Mission: Impossible took to social media and extended their heart warming wishes to the actor. Even Mission: Impossible director Christopher McQuarrie wished the actor while teasing a thrilling piece of an update on Tom Cruise’s upcoming film.

Tom Cruise to perform death-defying stunts in Mission: Impossible?

Mission: Impossible director Christopher McQuarrie took to his official Twitter handle and wished Tom Cruise on his 60th birthday. While wishing the actor on his birthday, he even shared a picture of Cruise hanging on a plane in the air. While the fans were thrilled to watch the picture, some also speculated that the picture was of Tom Cruise from the highly-awaited film Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning and wondered whether the actor will be performing such thrilling stunts onscreen. On the other hand, the fans reacted to the picture and speculated whether they will be able to watch Tom Cruise performing such death-defying stunts in the upcoming film.

Oh god this is gonna make that Rogue Nation plane stunt look easy by comparison. The movies are back!!! #MissionImpossible pic.twitter.com/GocArZitGb — Mission: Impossible - Behind the Scenes (@MissionMemes) July 3, 2022

Pretty sure nobody other than Tom Cruise makes Tom Cruise do stuff. — Gary Ambrose (@GAmbrose1982) July 4, 2022

Tom is going to run out of stunts. What’s next? Tom will leap out of his body and then back into it before the plane hits the ground. — John (@tyrtlejaw) July 3, 2022

On the occasion of Tom Cruise’s 60th birthday on 3 July 2022, the Top Gun Maverick star celebrated the day in the most special way by attending the Formula One British Grand Prix in England. On the other hand, the actor was also seen enjoying Adele’s concert being held in London. According to Press Association, the Top Gun star was spotted at the Northamptonshire race track as he attended the British Formula One Grand Prix on his birthday. He was seen sporting a pair of cool sunglasses and a blue shirt while cheering for the racers. On the other hand, The Sun reported that the actor spent his birthday weekend watching Adele’s concert live in London's Hyde Park on Friday night and reported that he even cut cake backstage.

On the work front, Tom Cruise's latest film Top Gun: Maverick entered the billion-dollar club at the global box office, therefore becoming the second highest-grossing film worldwide since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and also the highest-grossing film in Tom Cruise's career. The film won critical acclaim all around the globe with many reviewers quoting it as superior to its first part.

Image: Instagram/@tomcruise