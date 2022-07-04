Tom Cruise Celebrates 60th Birthday At British Grand Prix; Celebs Extend Best Wishes

On the occasion of Tom Cruise’s 60th birthday on 3 July 2022, the Top Gun Maverick star celebrated the day in the most special way by attending the Formula One British Grand Prix in England. On the other hand, the actor was also seen enjoying Adele’s concert being held in London. On the other hand, he received heartfelt birthday wishes from his Mission Impossible costars. Take a look.

Tom Cruise attends British Grand Prix and Adele’s concert on his 60th birthday

According to Press Association, the Top Gun star was spotted at the Northamptonshire race track as he attended the British Formula One Grand Prix on his birthday. He was seen sporting a pair of cool sunglasses and a blue shirt while cheering for the racers. On the other hand, The Sun reported that the actor spent his birthday weekend watching Adele’s concert live in London's Hyde Park on Friday night and reported that he even cut cake backstage.

Tom is already celebrating his birthday#HappyBirthday #TomCruise London July 1, 2022 pic.twitter.com/vGyqKSGOjD — Crazy for Tom Cruise (@Crazy4TomCruise) July 1, 2022

As Tom Cruise turned 60, many of his co-stars from the film Mission Impossible took to social media and extended their heartwarming wishes to the actor. Actor Glen Powell took to his official Twitter handle and posted a picture of Tom Cruise from a film in which he can be seen performing a stunt on a plane. In the note, he mentioned that there was no one like him. The note read, “This is 60. TC, there is just no one like you. Keep hangin’ in there. Happy Birthday! ⁦@TomCruise⁩” (sic)

This is 60.



TC, there is just no one like you.

Keep hangin’ in there. Happy Birthday!

⁦@TomCruise⁩ pic.twitter.com/D3w9PCuNQy — Glen Powell (@glenpowell) July 3, 2022

On the other hand, Cary Elwes took to his official Instagram handle and shared an unseen picture of him and Cruise in which they both can be seen posing for a selfie with their masks on. In the caption, he mentioned how Tom Cruise’s generosity was as legendary as his remarkable talent while expressing his excitement for the upcoming movie Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning - Part 1. The caption read, “Happy 60th, ⁦‪Tom. Your generosity of spirit is as legendary as your remarkable talent. Cannot wait for the fans to see Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning - Part 1 which is bigger than all the others combined! ⁦‪⁦‪@TomCruise‬⁩ ⁦‪@ParamountPics” (sic)

Image: @TopGunMovie/Instagram