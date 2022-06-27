'Top Gun: Maverick' Grosses $1 Bn Worldwide; Becomes Tom Cruise's Best-ever Box Office Hit

Top Gun: Maverick has crossed another milestone at the worldwide box office. The film not only raked in $1 billion and it's the first time Tom Cruise has seen such a big breakthrough in his 40-year career. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the film stars Tom Cruise as Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, alongside Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris, and Val Kilmer.

The much-anticipated sequel to 1986’s Top Gun, has Tom Cruise reprising the role of Pete Maverick. After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete "Maverick" Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot. Training a detachment of graduates for a special assignment, Maverick confronts the ghosts of his past and his deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who choose to fly it.



On Monday, as per a report by Hollywood Reporter, Top Gun: Maverick entered the billion-dollar club at the global box office, therefore becoming the second highest-grossing film worldwide since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and also the highest-grossing film in Tom Cruise's career. The film won critical acclaim all around the globe with many reviewers quoting it as superior to its first part.

Apart from attaining a new milestone at the box office globally, it also beat Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen in the lead.

Top Gun sequel was announced in 2010 by Paramount Pictures, its release was initially scheduled for July 12, 2019, but the film got delayed by efforts to shoot several complex action sequences, and later it again faced postponement owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More about Top Gun: Maverick

Directed by Joe Kosinski, Top Gun: Maverick is written by Peter Craig, Justin Marks and Eric Warren. Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced the first movie with the late American film producer, Don Simpson, also produced the sequel with Cruise and Skydance CEO David Ellison.

Top Gun: Maverick may have to face heavy competition in July due to the release of much-anticipated films like Thor: Love and Thunder (July 8), and Minions: The Rise of Gru (July 1).

Image: @TopGunMovie/Instagram