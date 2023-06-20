Tom Cruise Gets Emotional During Mission Impossible Premiere In Rome - Here's Why

Tom Cruise will be seen in the seventh part of the Mission Impossible franchise titled Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One. The film had its world premiere in Rome. Not just him, but the entire star cast of the franchise was present at the premiere and posed for the cameras on the red carpet.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One will hit the theatres on July 12, 2023, in India.

Dead Reckoning will be a two-part movie.

The star cast of the film also includes Simon Pegg, Cary Elwes, Vanessa Kirby, and Frederick Schmidt among others.

Tom Cruise talks about the power of films

The Mission Impossible actor, who recently attended the premiere of his film Mission Impossible premiere in Rome, insisted that people should not just attend studio premieres, but watch the films in theatres. He said as quoted by ANI, "I brought my movies and I watched my movies with them to understand the universality of humanity, the things that bring us together."

He also said that it is not just a experience of cinemas, it is about all of the people from all walks of life coming together in theatres for a common experience. He concluded by saying that cinemas bridges walls, even breaks them down and allows people to share there experiences, which is why every country requires more theatres.

Tom Cruise gets emotional during MI premiere in Rome

Hollywood actor Tom Cruise felt quite emotional as he spoke about his upcoming movie to media at the premiere. He expressed gratitude and said that he feels grateful to be in Rome. As quoted by Deadline, he said, " I make movies for the big screen, that is what I do. I understand. There's other areas and other platforms, I understand that I've studied everything up down and center, from making movies to studios to distribution."

He further added that his first and foremost priority while making a film is the audiences as he received help from them. Tom Cruise revealed that he has been dealing and working with government communities for his film every day to make his film happen. Lastly, he expressed his excitement and said that the entire industry had supported him throughout his journey at various places.