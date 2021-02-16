Mission: Impossible 7 & 8 Won't Be Filmed Back-to-back Due To Tom Cruise's Busy Schedule

Mission: Impossible is one of the most popular action franchises in Hollywood. With six successful movies, its seventh and eighth instalments are in development. Mission: Impossible 7 is under production and has faced issues due to coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. It was speculated that the makers planned to start off with Mission: Impossible 8 right after they wrap the seventh project. But now that will not happen due to a scheduling conflict with Tom Cruise, as per reports.

Mission: Impossible 7 & 8 no longer shooting back-to-back

Deadline has recently reported that Mission: Impossible 7 is almost completed following a hectic shooting during the global pandemic. However, Paramount Pictures’ plan to shoot the franchise’s eighth edition back-to-back has been altered. It is said to be due to the shifting release calendar. Lead actor Tom Cruise will be heading to promote his upcoming film Top Gun: Maverick by the same studios ahead of its scheduled release on July 2, 2021. So, the actor will not be able to begin shooting Mission: Impossible 8 right after wrapping up the seventh instalment. Once the Top Gun sequel will premiere worldwide, as theatres open, production on Mission: Impossible 8 will commence. It would not be a long gap and is expected to not have much impact.

Christopher McQuarrie is helming Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8. There were rumours that the shooting on M: I 7 has been disrupted by pandemic-related travel issues as the makers moved from the United Kingdom to Abu Dhabi. However, the director gave an update to fans via his Instagram handle. He noted that their schedule in Abu Dhabi has been completed with the help of the authorities. McQuarrie mentioned that they will be returning to London for a “few finishing touches” on M: I 7. Check out his post below.

Tom Cruise will be reprising Ethan Hunt in the upcoming movies. Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Angela Bassett, and Frederick Schmidt, will also play their roles from the previous movies. Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, and Esai Morales, are also set to make their debut in the franchise. Mission: Impossible 7 is expected to release in theatres on November 4, 2022. There is no news on when Mission: Impossible 8 will premiere.

