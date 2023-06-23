Tom Cruise Refused To Do This Stunt With Female Co-star In Mission Impossible 7

Guardians of the Galaxy star Pom Klementieff will play an antagonist in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One. This is a far cry from her role in GOTG Vol 2 and 3 as Mantis, who can understand and manipulate others on an emotional level using her powers. While talking about working with Tom Cruise on Mission: Impossible 7, Klementieff revealed how the franchise star refused to go through with a stunt involving the two of them.

Tom Cruise refused to kick Pom Klementieff

Klementieff spoke with Entertainment Weekly and mentioned an absurd moment she had with Cruise. In an action sequence, the Top Gun: Maverick actor had to kick her in the stomach. However, she revealed that Cruise refused to go through with the scene. The actress detailed how she was fine getting kicked in the scene, but Cruise said no. “I was squeezing my abs. ‘You can just go for it. He was like ‘No, no, no, no, no.’ I was like, ‘But it’s going to help me,'" she said.

Pom Klementieff details her role in MI 7

In MI 7, the Thunder Force actress plays the role of Paris, a psychopathic killer who is an accomplice of the main antagonist, Gabriel (Esai Morales). During the interview, she described her character as someone who “destroys everything in her path”. Furthermore, she said that her character is an "extremely skilled" rebel, but added that there’s a new dimension to loneliness to her as well.

Klementieff's character pays homage to an MI character

The Hacker’s Game actress pointed out that her name, Paris, is supposed to be a homage to Leonard Nimoy. Leonard plays the role of Great Paris in the original Mission: Impossible TV show, which aired in 1966. She also appreciated the name, as she is French in real life, and speaks the language as well.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One will release in theatres on July 12.