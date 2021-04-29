Tom Cruise Reportedly Saved Co-actor Elisabeth Shue From Walking Into A Helicopter Blade

Bill Bennett, a camera person who worked on the 1988 film Cocktail, recently shared a dramatic behind-the-scenes story that involved actor Tom Cruise and his co-star Elisabeth Shue. According to The Sun, the story was shared by the cinematographer on a private Facebook group which is dedicated to stories from TV and film sets. In the post, Bennett reportedly said that the crew of the film was shooting an aerial scene from a helicopter.

After each take, both Tom Cruise and Elisabeth Sheu would walk out of the helicopter to watch the recording and receive notes from the director. He continued, as the helicopter would only land for moments, the pilot would reportedly keep the tail rotor at the back of the helicopter running. This was a no-go area for everyone as the blades would appear invisible as they would spin, however, if anyone had to walk through it, it would kill one instantly, he added.

Bennett continued the story enunciated that once after Cruise and Shue watched the footage, she immediately took off running towards the dangerous end of the helicopter. It was Tom Cruise who immediately noticed the danger and lunged after her. According to Bill, Tom was only able to grab her legs and tackled her to the ground.

After tackling her, Tom rolled Shue over and dragged her at the same time. At this point, unaware of what’s happening, Shue became furious. In momentary anger, she asked the Mission: Impossible star why would he do that. It was at that time when Tom Cruise pointed at the tail rotor of the helicopter only a couple of feet away.

The Oblivion actor screamed at her that she almost died. Elisabeth immediately understood the dangerous situation and turned pale. Tom Cruise pulled Elisabeth Shue towards the front of the helicopter and then the duo walked away. Bill recalls that those who were inside the helicopter were left quite shaken to watch what had just happened. Both Tom Cruise and Elisabeth haven’t confirmed or denied the story officially as of yet. Currently, Bill Bennett works as a TV and commercial cinematographer.

