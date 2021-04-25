Tom Cruise Saves Cameraman From Slipping Off Train During Scary Mission Impossible 7 Stunt

Replicating his on-screen heroics in real life, Tom Cruise managed to evade a tricky situation after he saved a cameraman during the shooting of his infamous franchise Mission: Impossible 7 in North Yorkshire.

With the shooting of the 7th film underway in the North Yorkshire Moors after several delays owing to COVID-19, Cruise managed to save the team from falling into another soup after he grabbed onto a cameraman who had slipped from the carriage of a moving train during the shooting.

In a series of photos published by Mail Online, Tom Cruise can be seen leaning over the cameraman and holding onto him so as to prevent him from slipping further down before help arrives.

Mission: Impossible 7 release date

Meanwhile, the release date of Mission: Impossible 7 has been delayed once again due to COVID-19. Paramount Picture has announced that they have decided to move both Mission: Impossible 7 and 8’s premiere dates. The Mission: Impossible 7 release date is now set at May 27, 2022. It was earlier set to be released on July 23, 2021. The shift of Tom Cruise’s M: I 7's date will have a domino effect on the premiere date of Mission: Impossible 8 which is now slated for July 7, 2023. Mission: Impossible 8 was earlier set for release on August 5, 2022.

Mission: Impossible 7 Cast

Mission: Impossible 7 is directed by Christopher McQuarrie, who is returning for his third part in the franchise and will also helm M: I 8. Tom Cruise will be reprising Ethan Hunt in the upcoming movies. Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Angela Bassett, and Frederick Schmidt, will also play their roles from the previous movies. Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, and Esai Morales, are set to make their debut in the franchise.