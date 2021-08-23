Tom Cruise Spotted Having Chicken Tikka Kebab At Asha Bhosle's Restaurant In Birmingham

Mission: Impossible actor Tom Cruise returned to England to resume his shooting commitments in Birmingham. He was recently seen enjoying a quiet lunch. However, his choice of the restaurant has caught the eye of netizens as he was spotted leaving legendary singer Asha Bhosle's Indian restaurant in the city of Birmingham after spending two hours relishing delectable Indian cuisines. Along with fans, the owner of the restaurant took notice of Cruise's surprising visit and extended her appreciation via social media. Take a close look at what the senior actor ordered at the restaurant.

Tom Cruise at Asha Bhosle's restaurant in Birmingham

Currently shooting for the next instalment of the Mission Impossible franchise, the actor took a break from the hectic schedule to stop by the Indian restaurant Edmund House, Regus - Birmingham. Owned by Asha Bhosle, the actor ordered a flurry of Indian dishes including Chicken Tikka Masala which he ended up ordering twice. The official Instagram handle of the restaurant took to their social media to share pictures of the actor posing along with the staff. Asha’s normal supervisor Nouman Farooqui wrote,

''It was an absolute pleasure to welcome Tom Cruise to Asha's Birmingham yesterday evening Tom ordered our famous Chicken Tikka Masala and enjoyed it so much that as soon as he had finished, he ordered it all over again - The greatest compliment''.

Asha Bhosle also took to her Twitter to express her gratitude towards the actor and hoped for Cruise to return to the restaurant soon. She wrote, ''I was very happy to hear that Mr. Tom Cruise enjoyed his fine dining experience at Asha's (Birmingham) and I look forward to him visiting us again soon''. Additionally, in an interview with BBC Radio 5 Live, Nouman Farooqui said that the actor enjoyed ''Salmon, chicken tikka kebab, saag paneer, mint cauliflower and two servings of chicken tikka masala''.

I was very happy to hear that Mr. Tom Cruise enjoyed his fine dining experience at Asha's (Birmingham) and I look forward to him visiting us again soonhttps://t.co/CnEAsAuQqJ — ashabhosle (@ashabhosle) August 23, 2021

On the work front, Tom Cruise is gearing up for the release of Mission Impossible 7 and will include Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, and Frederick Schmidt to reprise their roles. the movie is scheduled to be released on May 22, 2022, in the United States.

IMAGE- AP & COLMORBID'S TWITTER