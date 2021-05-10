Tom Cruise Talks About His Experience Of Filming 'Mission Impossible 7' During Pandemic

Tom Cruise will once again essay the role of IMF Operative Ethan Hunt in his popular movie series called Mission Impossible. The upcoming Mission Impossible 7 is currently untitled and will revolve around a new enemy endangering the world. In a recent interview, Tom Cruise talked about his experience of working in the pandemic.

Tom Cruise talks about his experience of shooting during a pandemic

In an interview with Empire, Tom Cruise opened up about the experience of shooting during a pandemic. He said that he had produced more than 30-40 movies and is responsible for thousands of jobs. He added that all his friends in the industry are in distribution and everyone was like what are they going to do and they might have lost their home. More to the point, Tom said that he told the production studio and decided to start shooting in the summer and figure out a way to do everything safely.

Later on, Cruise talked about the hectic schedule and the work conditions his crew had to follow while shooting. He said that it was seven days a week and it was around the clock just dealing with a lot of high emotions of people and helping them through it. Tom Cruise added that there was social distancing, masks, and bubbles of crew members. More to the point, he revealed that there was only one make-up artist for every two actors and head of departments staying in a hotel room, driving to the set, and then returning to the hotel until they are needed again. He also added that there were pods of five people ready to quarantine if anyone within one contracted the virus.

According to another report by Sun, some sources revealed that it has been a struggle to keep trespassers out of the sets of Mission Impossible. The sources said that the set was so big and open that there have been several attempts at scaling the rig and equipment set up for the stunts. They added that it is a health-and-safety nightmare and even police were called last week. It was further revealed that two intruders were spotted climbing up the set. Mission Impossible 7 is scheduled to release on May 27, 2022.

Promo Image: Still from Mission Impossible: Fallout

