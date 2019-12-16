Tom Cruise Unveils New Poster Of 'Top Gun: Maverick', Trailer Coming Soon

Tom Cruise will be seen next in Top Gun: Maverick. It is a sequel to 1986 released, Top Gun. The movie also stars Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, and Ed Harris, with Cruise and Val Kilmer reprising their roles from the first film. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, it is an action drama film. Tom Cruise has recently revealed a piece of news that excited the fans.

Also Read | Top Gun: Maverick | Tom Cruise Shocks Audience By Releasing Fighter-jet Extravaganza's Sequel's Trailer

New trailer to release soon

In his recent post on social media handle, Tom Cruise has announced that a new trailer of Top Gun: Maverick will be releasing soon. He also revealed a new poster from the film, featuring him looking at the sky as the jets go by. He is standing near his aircraft. The first trailer of the film was released around 4 months ago. The 2:12 minutes long trailer gave a look at Tom Cruise as Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell. It had stunning visuals of Cruise's character Maverick returning to the cockpit. After that, the fans were hyped for the film. Now, the news has surely got fans excited about the movie. Check out the poster.

Also Read | Tom Cruise To Return In Two Back-to-back 'Mission Impossible' Films, Here Are The Release Dates

Thank you to all the fans who came out to Hall H today. It was great to share our first trailer for Top Gun: Maverick with you all. pic.twitter.com/akzi4AeC9Z — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) July 18, 2019

Fans eagerness

Also Read | Nicole Kidman Reveals Marriage To 'Extremely Powerful Man' Tom Cruise Protected Her From Sexual Harassment

Can’t wait for #TopGunMaverick trailer to drop, loving this poster right now pic.twitter.com/dNBw62GCfI — Daniel pope (@danielpope84) December 16, 2019

Also Read | IFFI 2019: Farah Khan Wants To Make Tom Cruise Dance In The Next Five Years

Top Gun: Maverick

The action movie sequel is being released after 34 years of the original. Maverick is a flight instructor at the Top Gun school and guides the son of Goose from the original film to be the pilot his father was. The new movie film is said to show him as he mentors a new generation of US Navy fighter pilots. The much-awaited film is set to release in Summer 2020.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.